CoNextions Inc. Announces First Patient Treated with CoNextions TR™ Tendon Repair System, a Revolutionary Tendon Repair Implant

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoNextions® Inc. (www.conextionsmed.com), an innovator in tendon repair, announced that on May 11, 2022, only nineteen days after FDA 510(k) clearance to market the device, the first patient was treated with the CoNextions TR™ Tendon Repair System in a zone 2 flexor tendon in the little finger. Hand injuries account for over 20% of treated injuries in the emergency room with Zone 2 flexor tendon lacerations to the little digit being one of the most common.

The CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System consists of a single-use, sterile implant consisting of two identical stainless steel anchors implanted in either end of the injured tendon which are connected by two loops of ultra high tenacity polyethylene yarn that span the injury site. The CoNextions TR System provides a repair that is twice as strong as the traditional suture repair, offers 2.2 times smoother tendon gliding post repair versus suture repairs, and is more than three times faster to perform than suture repair. After confirming good apposition of the two ends of a lacerated tendon, a surgeon simply staples the implant into position using specially designed single-use instrumentation. The CoNextions TR System is intended for the repair of specific lacerated or severed tendons in adults (22 years of age or older). The first patient was treated by Las Vegas, Nevada hand surgeon, Colby Young, MD, at Sunset Ridge Surgery Center.

"After reviewing the data from CoNextions' clinical trial, I felt confident that the CoNextions TR System was a better alternative to suture for my patient" said Dr. Young. "I was also excited to see how much easier the device was to use compared to tying a complex suture knot that creates more bulk in the repaired tendon."

CoNextions Medical is currently launching the CoNextions TR System throughout the United States. The device will be distributed by a network of orthopedic distributors already focused on providing solutions to the upper extremity surgeon.

About CoNextions Inc.

Founded in 2011, CoNextions Inc. is a privately held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs. For additional information about CoNextions, please contact Dan Gruppo, Executive Vice President, (385) 645-8380 or at dgruppo@conextionsmed.com.

