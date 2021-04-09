|
09.04.2021 13:10:00
Conference call interim report
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the interim report January - March 2021. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Thursday 22 April, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. CET.
Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:
Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 566 184 67
International dial in number: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Conference name: Vitrolife, conference ID: 4833578
Vitrolife participants:
Thomas Axelsson, CEO
Mikael Engblom, CFO
The press release for Vitrolife's interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.
Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/
A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 333 300 9785 (International), access code 4833578.
Gothenburg, 9 April 2021
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Engblom, CFO, +46 (0) 31 721 80 14
