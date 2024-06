Confession Time: I Own 5 Industry-Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks, but Not for the Reason You Might Think

Roughly three decades ago, the proliferation of the internet changed the growth trajectory of corporate America forever. Though numerous new innovations, technologies, and popular trends have come and gone since the internet became mainstream, nothing has come close to changing the growth arc for businesses... until now.The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has absolutely lit a fire under Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all recently galloped to record-closing highs, with the AI revolution doing a lot of the heavy lifting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel