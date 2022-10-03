Confie Acquires CoWest Insurance Group, Expands Into Insurance Agency Networks

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., is pleased to announce the acquisition of Colorado-based CoWest Insurance Group, and their 30 insurance agency network. The acquisition highlights Confie's plans to create an insurance agency network for independent agents within their national brand, InsureOne.

CoWest started as a single agency, and has since built a best-in-class agency network. CoWest has been helping Coloradans find insurance for all types of business, personal home and auto, farm and ranch and more. CoWest will continue to operate under its current brand in Colorado, and Confie will retain all current CoWest employees with the acquisition.

"CoWest has built a strong reputation across Colorado as a trusted insurance agency network and one we felt strongly aligned with the Confie mission," said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO. "This acquisition is another important moment in our company's history as we continue to identify and invest in strategic assets which affirm our commitment to provide customers with unparalleled service and support throughout the US."

Last year, Confie merged with Alliant Insurance Services, one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. The move accelerated Confie's aggressive growth strategy, which has included multiple acquisitions nationwide and now a step towards expanding into an agency network model.

"Teaming with Confie creates exciting opportunities for accelerated growth," said Laurie Lewis, President, CoWest. "This partnership is an alignment of a shared commitment to our agency network that we will continue to provide our customers the very best insurance solutions and opportunities to lead in our industry."

In addition to its acquisitions, Confie recently announced franchising opportunities for the first time in the history of its Freeway Insurance brand. Following today's acquisition news, the agency network for independent insurance agents will complement these franchising efforts and position the insurance giant to provide insurance solutions to its expanding customer and partner base.

"Strategic mergers and acquisitions are a large part of Confie's expansion plans – all geared toward improving our customers' experience and providing affordable insurance solutions to the communities we operate in," said Chad Maxwell, SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions, Confie. "Identifying and taking advantage of places where we can strengthen our presence helps us accomplish growth and development, and we look forward to finding more great partners to join the Confie family."

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About CoWest

Serving Douglas County for the past 90 years, CoWest Insurance Group, Inc. has evolved from a single agency into a thriving agency network with 30 independent insurance agencies serving the entire state of Colorado. Throughout this growth, Cowest has remained in Douglas County, with Laurie Lewis serving as President, committed to the community where it all began. For more information, please visit, www.cowest.com

