Confirmit Announces Intention to Merge with FocusVision

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit, a leading provider of solutions that enable Market Research, Customer Experience and Employee Engagement teams to turn insights into stories that fuel action, announced today its intention to merge with FocusVision, a leading provider of customer insights technology. The merger is conditioned on receipt of regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The merger harnesses the scale and scope of two complementary organizations. Both have invested in people, technology, and service in recent years, shaping individual aspects of the Market Research, Customer and Employee Experience industries. The combined group is expected to:

Accelerate growth by creating a one-stop-shop of complementary solutions offering greater benefits to customers

Accelerate innovation and investment in best-of-breed technology solutions; data collection, analytics, reporting and action capabilities - underpinned by a global professional services organization

Combine each company's infrastructure and technology capabilities to maximize efficiencies and deliver opportunities through driving operational efficiencies and best in class product

Enable Confirmit and FocusVision to take advantage of complementary geographical footprint to better serve the expanded customer base

Kyle Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, Confirmit, said: "At Confirmit, we imagine a future where every action is initiated by the right decision at the right time. No data silos. No unknowns. Just accurate, visual insights, in real time, helping to make businesses smarter. This merger will make that a reality. Together we will make the complex simple – from data collection to analysis, turning insights into stories that fuel action. We will create a truly world class, leading edge organization, that brings real value to our clients and colleagues alike."

Chris Nagy, Chief Executive Officer, FocusVision, said: "The merger of Confirmit and FocusVision is a perfect fit and heralds an exciting, new dynamic for the global insights industry. Customers can expect their needs to be exceeded. We are complementary on every level and together we will be a great company, focused on excellence in everything we do."

The transaction is conditioned on receipt of regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About Confirmit

Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviours so you're always one step ahead.

PR contact details: Sara Beth Fahey, Matter Communications, confirmit@matternow.com

About FocusVision

Established in 1990, FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insights software solutions - including advanced survey, online interview and focus groups, and online qualitative research community solutions to get brands close enough to their customers to have a full understanding of Customer Truth™ -- how they think, feel, and act. Trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies, FocusVision was honored for its Outstanding Innovation in Customer Experience Management with MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2018 and 2019.

PR contact details: Dawn Colossi, dcolossi@focusvision.com, t. +1 646 949 1326, m. +1 732 614 9148

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/confirmit-announces-intention-to-merge-with-focusvision-301202236.html

SOURCE Confirmit