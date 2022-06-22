Confluence Appoints Sanjoy Chatterjee as Chief Strategy Officer

Signifying Confluence's commitment to increasing value to clients

PITTSBURGH and LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluence Technologies, Inc . (Confluence), the global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced the appointment of Sanjoy Chatterjee as Chief Strategy Officer. Chatterjee is also the Managing Director of Confluence's Investment Insights & Research product division and will be responsible for defining the strategic direction of Confluence to meet the growing demands of the investment management industry across analytics, regulation, and data solutions.

Chatterjee joined Confluence with the acquisition of Investment Metrics, where he was the founder and Chief Strategy Officer. He brings over 30 years of experience to his new role with a heritage in an Investment Consulting firm and a career that has leveraged innovative technology and expertise to solve clients' complex business needs. Chatterjee will help accelerate the company's organic and inorganic growth, increasing value to clients with actionable insights and proven technology solutions.

"Confluence's mission is to help the global investment management industry achieve better investment outcomes, gain operational efficiencies, and navigate risk and regulatory compliance," said Sanjoy Chatterjee. "I'm excited to be named Chief Strategy Officer of Confluence and to have the opportunity to help accelerate growth for this leading global solution provider and drive synergies across our solutions and market segments we serve by simplifying the complex for the investment management industry."

"We're excited to work with Sanjoy in such a crucial role for Confluence, and I'm confident of the values he brings in setting the strategic direction for the company as we accelerate our growth," said Todd Moyer, Confluence President and COO. "Sanjoy's proven track record at Investment Metrics and his industry and technology expertise will deliver even greater value to our clients, helping the industry solve complex investment management challenges."

This hire comes on the heels of Confluence's recent appointment of Chris Riggio as Chief Revenue Officer and Phillipa McLune as Chief Client Officer and the company's acquisitions of Investment Metrics and Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS) in late 2021.

