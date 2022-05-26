Conflux Technology and GKN Additive to collaborate on heat exchanger development, design and production in Europe

Conflux Technology and GKN Additive join forces in the development, design and production of 3D printed heat exchanger solutions for European customers.

BONN, Germany , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conflux and GKN Additive announced today that they will cooperate in the development, design and production of 3D printed heat exchanger solutions in Europe. 3D printed heat exchangers have been shown to improve cooling of critical components in the electronics, automotive, aerospace and packaged goods industries by utilizing the design freedom made possible by 3D printing.

Conflux brings expertise in the design and development of advanced thermal management solutions and GKN Additive brings extensive experience in high volume production and additive manufacturing in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial industries.

"We're excited to be able to offer our customers access to GKN Additive's manufacturing services. Its capability to manufacture large volume orders in Europe is a perfect fit for our EU customers looking for serial production near point of use. Being able to provide our technology to their vast array of top tier and technologically advanced customers is already proving fruitful" said Michael Fuller, CEO, and Founder of Conflux Technology.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Conflux Technology. Heat exchangers and thermal management are key areas where 3D printing can deliver high value solutions. Combining forces with industry application experts such as Conflux enables us to provide best-in-class solutions to our customers.", says John Dulchinos, President GKN Additive.

GKN Additive is a global leader in digital manufacturing offering a range of additive manufacturing solutions across the entire product life cycle serving the automotive, industrial, aerospace, electronics and consumer industries. GKN Additive is backed by GKN Powder Metallurgy, a global leader in metal powder development, digital metal processing, with an engineering network of more than 6,600 people in 29 locations around the world.

Conflux Technology is a world-leading additive manufacturing (AM) company pioneering thermal and fluid applications through expert engineering and production. Conflux began in the world of F1 engineering, where founder & CEO Michael Fuller, transformed heat exchanger designs and performance outcomes. Today, Conflux is a well-established, senior-by-design team leading the advancement of AM applications. Its revolutionary heat exchange technology has transformed product and system performance across aerospace, automotive, motorsports, micro-electronics, industrial and energy industries. With vertically integrated, advanced manufacturing operations, Conflux encompass all aspects of the engineering process – from design and CFD analysis through to in-house AM serial production, post-processing and independent validation. Conflux consistently pushes AM technology to the cutting edge, deriving ground-breaking outcomes for its customers.

