Benjamin Franklin once wrote that the only things certain in life are "death and taxes." If he was alive today, he might want to add soaring prescription drug costs to the list.Medicare Part D prescription drug plans help cushion the impact of ever-increased medication costs for seniors. However, older Americans still feel the pain of having to shell out more money out of pocket over time for their prescription drugs.But there's actually some good news on the way. Congratulations, Medicare Part D beneficiaries. You could soon save a lot of money.Continue reading