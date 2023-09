Congress Flirts With Government Shutdown Sept. 30

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.After barely sidestepping a government shutdown earlier this year over the U.S. debt ceiling, infighting among House Republicans in Congress has boiled over – again – threatening to shut down the government at midnight, Sept. 30.The political brawl is even worse than it appears, as House Republicans are squabbling over bills that literally have no chance of becoming law. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel