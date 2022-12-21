|
21.12.2022 02:00:21
Congress Will Waive Safety Deadline for Boeing MAX Models
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Next time you book a flight, maybe check the model of the plane.Congress is set to waive a looming certification deadline for two planes from Boeing that don't use modern cockpit alert systems. It's a load off Boeing's mind, and balance sheet, but a major setback for pilots and flyers pushing for higher safety standards.Continue reading
