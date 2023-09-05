05.09.2023 21:30:00

Congressional Medal of Honor Society Welcomes Newest Member

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We, the 65 living Medal of Honor recipients, proudly welcome U.S. Army Captain Larry Taylor as the newest member of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

His actions represent the highest ideals of our nation.

The awarding of the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary valor during the Vietnam War is a testament to Captain Taylor risking his own life as a Cobra helicopter pilot and rescuing a patrol team while under heavy enemy fire. His actions represent the highest ideals of our nation.

Medal of Honor Recipient Larry Taylor's unwavering courage, selflessness, and dedication to duty serve as an inspiration to all Americans. This recognition strengthens our collective commitment to upholding the values of our nation that we promote as a Society and ensure that the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women are never forgotten. We extend our deepest gratitude to him for his exceptional service and look forward to his joining our ranks.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society 

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country.

Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 66 living Recipients.

Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's initiatives at cmohs.org

