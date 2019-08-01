Congresswoman Clark Visits The New England Center for Children

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, announced today that Congresswoman Katherine Clark, representing the Fifth District of Massachusetts, visited the school to learn about autism and the important research being conducted in the field of applied behavior analysis. Congresswoman Clark has been a strong proponent of special education and her tour and discussions with NECC deepened her understanding and commitment to educating children with autism.

"My district is home to The New England Center for Children, a nationally recognized autism education and research center whose influence extends far beyond Massachusetts," said Congresswoman Clark. "I had the privilege of meeting the administration, teachers and students of NECC to learn how their best practices help transform the lives of children with autism and their families. I will continue to prioritize and work to address the special education needs of my constituents."

"We are honored to share with Congresswoman Clark the breadth of services that NECC provides to our students with autism and their families, as well as the research and professional development of teachers in the field," said Catherine Welch, Executive Director of NECC. "Training the next generation of leaders in the field of ABA and watching them take that expertise into the world enables NECC to truly make a difference in Massachusetts and around the globe."

Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus Congresswoman Katherine Clark proudly serves the Fifth District of Massachusetts. Her career in public service is driven by her commitment to helping children and families succeed. She is a vocal advocate for ending wage discrimination, protecting women's health care, access to affordable, high-quality child care, paid family leave, safer schools, and other reforms to address the challenges women and families face. She believes that Congress must work to end the glaring disconnect between the needs of families at home and priorities in Washington.

Congresswoman Clark represents a diverse district comprised of 24 cities and towns that stretch from the coastal communities of Revere and Winthrop through the economic engine of MetroWest.

In fall 2018, she was elected by her colleagues to serve as Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus, making her the sixth highest ranking Democrat in the 116th Congress. Additionally, she serves as a member of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations and the Steering and Policy Committee within the Caucus.

