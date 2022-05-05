Congruex Announces Strategic Acquisitions of Tower Engineering Solutions and Sorensen Companies Inc.

Extends Capabilities and Nationwide Presence as Leader in Turn-key Digital Network Solutions

BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of digital network design and build services, today announced that it has completed the acquisitions of telecommunications service providers Tower Engineering Solutions, LLC ("TES"), and Sorensen Companies Inc. ("SCI"). Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, TES is a structural engineering company focused on wireless tower infrastructure. Based in Dallas, TES leverages proprietary software and analytical tools to support customers in reducing their cycle times to market, ensuring compliance with industry standards, all while achieving substantial cost savings for their customers. TES's expertise and suite of services, from mount mapping and structural analysis to modifications and inspections, will complement and add new capabilities to Congruex's existing wireless solutions. TES was founded by Robert Semaan, Executive Partner, and is led by Doug Huff, General Manager.

SCI, a telecom infrastructure services company, was founded in 1977 by Craig Sorensen and delivers turn-key solutions across fiber and wireless infrastructure, from aerial and underground fiber optic systems to outside plant (OSP) construction. Headquartered in Syracuse, Utah, SCI is one of the pre-eminent FTTH shallow-trenching experts in the country and will extend the Congruex platform to the Mountain region, where SCI is one of the largest telecom contractors. SCI will provide synergies with existing Congruex engineering capabilities. Jeremy Bowles will be the General Manager.

"We identified TES and SCI as sharing many qualities that naturally align with Congruex: industry-leading engineering and construction expertise, dedication to client service, and commitment to cutting-edge innovation," said Bill Beans, CEO of Congruex. "These two acquisitions will strengthen our turn-key digital network design and build solutions and amplify our nationwide reach. We are delighted to welcome TES and SCI to the One Congruex family and look forward to partnering with their existing leadership and employee teams to best serve clients and accelerate growth."

Tower Engineering and Sorensen Companies are the 17th and 18th acquisitions that Congruex has closed and integrated since 2017, when it established a partnership with Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with significant expertise in the cable, telecommunications, and business services industries.

Congruex was advised by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti. Carriage Hill served as financial advisor to TES and Reid Dennis served as legal advisor. Skyway Capital Partners served as financial advisor to SCI and Hale & Wood served as legal advisor.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in late 2017, in partnership with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the U.S. Congruex integrates leading engineering and construction companies into a single, turn-key platform with network capabilities encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and utility relocation. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging its self-perform services separately or within an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers engineering services nationwide and is consistently expanding its construction footprint, which currently serves the Pacific Coast, Rocky Mountain, Central, South Central, Midwest, and Southeast regions. For more information: www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

Media Contact

