Congruex Ranked #9 in ENR Top 600 Specialty Contractors

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of digital network services, was ranked by Engineering News-Record (widely known as ENR) as the ninth largest company in the utility sector and 58th overall in the ENR 2022 Top 600 Specialty Contractors list.

ENR is an American magazine that is highly regarded as one of the top publications in the construction industry. They provide industry news and information worldwide. ENR performs annual surveys that rank U.S.-based companies by major market categories in regional and national sourcebooks. Rankings are based on category specific revenue for the prior year and companies that earn a spot are widely considered to be the best in the business.

This is Congruex's fourth time being published in one of ENR's sourcebooks, ranking sixth in the telecommunications sector for the 2021 Top 500 Design Firms, then climbing to the number five spot in 2022. Last year, Congruex was also named 15th in the telecommunications sector of the ENR 2021 Top 400 Contractors list.

This is the first year Congruex was recognized in the Specialty Contractors list as their construction revenue rises with growing consumer demand for high-speed broadband. In 2021, Congruex increased revenue by 38.5% and that trajectory is expected to continue in the years to come.

"We are excited to be recognized by ENR year over year as demand for broadband infrastructure continues to rise," said Bill Beans, Co-Founder, CEO & President of Congruex. "As we continue to diversify our business across wireline and wireless infrastructure, and expand our in-market construction, we expect to see Congruex continue to climb up the ENR rankings. This growth and recognition is a testament to all the hard work performed by our people in the field who are building tomorrow's broadband infrastructure today."

Visit www.congruex.com/news to learn more about their ENR rankings.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in 2017, with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the United States. Congruex integrates leading engineering and construction companies into a single, turn-key platform encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and network continuity services. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging their self-perform services separately or as an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers engineering services nationwide and is consistently expanding its in-market construction footprint, which currently serves the West, Mountain, Central, Midwest, and Southeast regions. For more information, please visit www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

