Conifer Holdings Aktie

Conifer Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14YNV / ISIN: US20731J1025

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24.10.2026 19:03:01

Conifer Management Buys $16.9 Million Group 1 Automotive Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Hedge fund Conifer Management L.L.C. disclosed a purchase of 65,650 shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for $16.9 million in a series of transactions on Sept. 17 and 18, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($256.78); post-transaction value based on Sept. 18, 2026 market close ($246.42).

Group 1 Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, operating a substantial network of dealerships and employing approximately 20,452 people. The company's diversified revenue streams across new vehicle sales, used vehicle inventory, service operations, and financial products provide operational resilience within the consumer cyclical sector. As a vertically integrated automotive retailer, GPI maintains competitive advantages through scale, multi-brand franchise relationships, and comprehensive service capabilities that enhance customer retention and lifetime value.

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Group 1 Automotive Inc. 218,00 7,92% Group 1 Automotive Inc.

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