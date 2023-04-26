26.04.2023 23:13:26

Conmed Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Conmed Corp. (CNMD) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.82 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $15.0 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Conmed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $20.6 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $295.5 million from $242.3 million last year.

Conmed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.82 Mln. vs. $15.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $295.5 Mln vs. $242.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30-$3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.205-$1.250 bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Conmed Corp.mehr Nachrichten