Conmed Aktie

Conmed für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886793 / ISIN: US2074101013

05.12.2025 14:55:13

CONMED Exits Gastroenterology Portfolio, Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - CONMED Corporation (CNMD) on Friday said it plans to exit its gastroenterology product lines as part of a broader portfolio optimization strategy aimed at sharpening its focus on core markets, including minimally invasive, robotic and laparoscopic surgery, smoke evacuation, and orthopedic soft tissue repair.

The gastroenterology portfolio is expected to generate $90 million to $95 million in revenue in 2025 with gross margins of about 45%. CONMED said the exit will dilute earnings per share by $0.45 to $0.55 in 2026 but is projected to lift consolidated gross margins by roughly 80 basis points once completed.

As part of this move, Gore will terminate its distribution agreement for the VIABIL biliary stent with W. L. Gore & Associates on January 1, 2026, one year earlier. Financial terms were not disclosed. Proceeds from the Gore transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including strategic investments, debt reduction and share buybacks.

CONMED said the divestment is not expected to materially affect its 2025 results and reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $1.365 billion to $1.372 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.48 to $4.53.

CONMED stock rose 0.11% in pre-market trading to $44.29.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Conmed Corp. 37,60 1,62% Conmed Corp.

