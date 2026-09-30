Connect Biopharma Holdings Aktie

Connect Biopharma Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0E / ISIN: US2075231017

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30.09.2026 18:32:51

Connect Biopharma Stock Rises 25% After Positive Phase 2 COPD Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is up 24.57 percent, gaining $0.2430 to $1.2350 on Wednesday. The move comes after the company announced positive preliminary topline results from its global Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT COPD study evaluating rademikibart as an add-on treatment for acute exacerbations in adults with COPD and type 2 inflammation.

Connect Biopharma is currently trading at $1.2350, up from the previous close of $0.9920 after opening at $1.8850 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.2000 and $1.8900 during the session, with trading volume at 149.92 million shares versus average volume of 1.03 million.

In the 159-participant study, rademikibart reduced treatment failure by 81 percent and new moderate to severe COPD exacerbations by 85 percent through Week 4 compared with placebo. New emergency department visits and hospital admissions for new exacerbations were reduced by 100 percent, while the treatment was well tolerated with no new safety signals. Connect plans to engage with the FDA regarding a potential Phase 3 programme.

Shares have traded between $0.9800 and $3.8200 over the past 52 weeks.

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