Connect Group Accorded the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th chapter of the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) 2019 Singapore was successfully concluded at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel on 12 July 2019. Organised by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organisation for entrepreneurship in Asia, APEA is a regional awards programme which aims to recognise Asia's outstanding entrepreneurs and enterprises for demonstrating sustainable growth, responsible leadership and operational excellence.

With the theme of 'Promoting Inclusive Economic Development Through Sustainable Entrepreneurship', over 300 attendees were present at the by-invitation only event, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries.

Leading the list of winners was Connect Group, the parent company of the Travel Cue Group of Companies, which received the award under the Corporate Excellence category for Hospitality, Food Service and Tourism industry.

The Story of Travel Cue

Travel Cue began in late 2011 with a handful of spirited entrepreneurs set to travel the "Back to Basics" service path amid the established, growing corporations. The very word 'Cue' in the name reflects the internal culture adopted by the team for a constant desire to 'take cue' from customers and go about towards ensuring that enhanced consumer experience is a continuous journey.

With offices in 15 countries globally, focusing on delivering excellent service, coupled with a high level of expertise while managing the complexities of people mobility in various industry verticals. Travel Cue has set out with the aim of organising and managing travel related information and services for customers within the Shipping, Offshore, Oil & Gas & Energy, Technology and Yachting.

With a clear vision of wanting to be the preferred travel management partner, delivering a premier customer experience that is optimised, assured and genuinely caring, Travel Cue sets the pace in its mission of being responsive through strong knowledge based service, bringing peace of mind to customers. Simply put, it is a 'Delivery of a Promise'.

Corporate Culture and Company Activities

Travel Cue's core values of sustaining innovation, reliability and honest engagement has ensured that they are able to drive growth, as well as harness human potential at its work place. In providing travel services to customers, they fully recognise that the solutions need to be aligned with mobility management of clients. Through their innovative technology & strong personalised approach, Travel Cue ensures they are geared towards delivering time critical services around the clock.

Travel Cue has always believed in the power of each individual contributing through their strengths within a team. The "people first" approach. With a strong mentoring / coaching approach, there is never a time when an individual's knowledge and character is left to be static.

Through the 'people centric' ideology, grows the need for various social and competitive activities which ensures team spirit, friendly competitiveness and camaraderie. Each Travel Cue location & team is empowered to engage in giving back to society through time spent on areas of environment, social changes and charity. More importantly the team is encouraged to adopt ethical practices in their everyday lives and business conduct.

Achievements and Impact

Within a short period of time, Travel Cue has successfully established its presence in key strategic locations, with the current network comprising of fully integrated operational centres in Australia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

With an ever-growing pool of people, soon to be 200 in strength, Travel Cue embraces the evolving technology to enhance the overall service delivery. This characterises the principle of 'Man behind the Machine' as opposed to technology being a stand-alone offering.

Since its inception, Travel Cue has remained profitable and has managed to sustain its double-digit growth over the years through sheer internal resources. Sustaining a top line growth of over 15-20% year on year, Travel Cue's sales at the end of 2018 were over SGD60 million with over 60% of it attributed to the region. For year 2019 and 2020 period, it envisions a top-line growth of over 30% and a bottom-line growth of over 50% over the 2018 base financials.

Future Direction

Travel Cue's regional and global expansion has been on the basis of positioning itself as a partner to its customer base through adoption of a clear strategy of revenue gain, re-invest and repeat approach. Partnering up with customers has been the central theme of its proactive growth while leveraging on opportunities of creating a human talent pool across geographies.

Travel Cue's unique 'One Company' approach and organising itself on functional lines has ensured that its geographic reach on extending its services is unparalleled. While doing so, it has a nimble approach to global network expansion based on customer driven requirements.

Travel Cue's continuous process of building talent creates a sustainable process of identifying key roles and mapping out ways to ensure the organisation has the right people with the right skills, capabilities and experience in the right place at the right time. Aligning people progression path along with organisation growth has been the basis of an evolving pool of people capable of stepping up the chain at every level of the organisation. Fostering a healthy competitive landscape, Travel Cue's display of its capabilities is a testament of its growing people pool capability.

