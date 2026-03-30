Connect Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 1 Pharmacology Study With Rademikibart

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) reported positive topline preliminary results for its Phase 1 clinical pharmacology study evaluating intravenous rademikibart, the next-generation, anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha antibody. Rademikibart 300 mg administered by 2-minute IV push produced substantially faster improvement in FEV1 than what was previously observed with 600 mg subcutaneous administration, with clinically important increases of 100 mL - >400mL observed in many asthma and COPD patients as early as 15 minutes post-dosing. Mean FEV1 improvements from baseline of approximately 200 - 400 mL in patients receiving rademikibart were generally maintained through Day 29 in both asthma and COPD patients.

The company expects to report topline data from both ongoing Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT studies of rademikibart for acute exacerbations in asthma and COPD in mid-2026 and plans to move quickly to meet with the FDA to gain alignment on a Phase 3 program.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, shares of Connect are up 11.27% to $3.83.

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