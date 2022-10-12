Connectbase Raises $21 Million in Series C Funding

DigitalBridge Ventures leads latest round of funding

Funding to enhance platform capabilities, fuel global digital services expansion and build out go-to-market capabilities

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectivity marketplace platform Connectbase today announced that it has raised $21 million in its Series C funding round, led by DigitalBridge Ventures, the InfraTech initiative of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge"). Connectbase secured the new equity investment to drive growth of its platform, fueled by the increasing global appetite for bandwidth. All existing Connectbase investors participated in the funding round, including Ascent Venture Partners, Harbert Growth Partners, Nauta Capital and Osage Venture Partners.

Led by Founder and CEO Ben Edmond, Connectbase is a marketplace that enables connectivity service providers access to the industry's leading location data platform and associated workflows. The platform enables network sellers to connect, automate and price to drive growth, and the platform enables buyers to find new partners, connect and automate their quoting and ordering processes with insight. Connectbase digitizes and transforms the experience to enable buyers to directly connect to their ecosystem of service providers at scale.

The latest funding will be used to enhance the company's Connected World platform capabilities, expand digital services into more global markets and grow its team – including its go-to-market organization. Connectbase will also expand its plan-to-order workflow capabilities to drive integration and insight for service provider users and to launch its new user interface to further enhance the user experience.

"Buying and selling network connectivity has been a slow, manual and labor-intensive process for far too long, impacting the customer experience, profitability and growth of the market," said Edmond. "We launched Connectbase to solve that pain point by bringing together automation, location intelligence and an ever-expanding connected ecosystem. As a partner to the connectivity ecosystem, we help service providers execute the right deals, with trust and confidence, faster than ever."

Alexandre Villela, Head of Ventures at DigitalBridge, said, "Connectivity is the lifeblood of our digital economy. Connectbase provides an industry-leading data platform that is being built to transform how connectivity is bought and sold across the globe. At DigitalBridge Ventures, we are excited to leverage our unique digital ecosystem presence to partner and collaborate with emerging leaders across the Infratech sector."

Connectbase has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America two years running. The company was also named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021 . Other recent accomplishments include:



Serving 28 of the top 30 network operators in the U.S. market

Over 30,000 users of the platform

Over 11,000 network operators profiled around the world with location-specific insight into the last mile

Over 1.7 billion sites globally with network intelligence, curated and built with insights across over 80 billion updates monthly

More than $10 billion in quoted connectivity in the past year, with platform growth over 100% in quote volume annually

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity including automated quoting and providing deep, trusted insights, and a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Connectbase's industry leading platform serves almost 300 providers globally managing 1.7 billion locations in over 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

About DigitalBridge Ventures

DigitalBridge Ventures is the InfraTech initiative launched by DigitalBridge in March 2022. The platform targets emerging digital infrastructure technologies, supporting companies with strong business models in growing markets that complement DigitalBridge's core strengths. Leveraging DigitalBridge's deep domain expertise, market intelligence and broad portfolio, DigitalBridge Ventures possesses a unique edge to source, vet and invest in growth-stage companies across the emerging InfraTech vertical.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $48 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com .

