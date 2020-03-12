ConnecTechAsia Teams with TechXLR8 and Black Hat Asia for a jubilation of tech in September

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa is delighted to announce the co-location of their series of leading tech events in Singapore to form a groundbreaking proposition across one week and two locations. Held during 29 September -- 2 October 2020 at the Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria and Marina Bay Sands, unparalleled synergies will unlock deep industry networking, collaboration and development.

Backed by the Informa Tech knowledge powerhouse, Informa Markets will be running ConnecTechAsia in partnership with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) from 29 September -- 1 October at the Singapore EXPO. Other events in the same venue will include established TechXLR8 Asia,Elevating Founders - a new start-up exhibition, and a large number of international pavilions for the Tech ecosystem. Black Hat Asia will be held from 29 September to 2 October at the Marina Bay Sands.

These core events will serve the media and broadcast (BroadcastAsia), telecoms -- (CommunicAsia), satellite (SatelliteAsia), enterprise markets (TechXLR8Asia & BlackHat Asia), and will focus on key overarching and interconnected technologies including 5G, AI, IoT, OTT, Satellite, Cloud, Data analytics, AR/VR, Cybersecurity, Blockchain and Enterprise solutions.

The week-long combination will also host C-level events LeadersIn and AccelerateHer which address innovation and diversity in media, broadcast and tech respectively, as well as a series of sharply focused training courses and workshops, exhibition tech tours and Innovation Lab visits. A VIP dinner, awards for the broadcast and service provider markets and a Tech Night Party for the whole event in central Singapore will shape the backdrop for a massively powerful formula in its first seminal iteration in the Tech hub of Southeast Asia.

Over 1,800 exhibitors from 76 countries/regions and more than 45,000 global tech professionals are expected to attend, making it the most anticipated tech event happening this year.

Mr Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets, said, "Once we decided to postpone this year's edition of ConnecTechAsia, our goal became to create an even stronger value proposition and deliver the best possible networking experience to maximise opportunities for all our attendees and everyone involved. This is what we believe this co-location of successful, interrelated events will deliver, in the best possible location in Southeast Asia."

Ms Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director, Informa Tech, said, "We are delighted to work in partnership with our colleagues within Informa Markets to bring together all of our core tech events to form this powerful combination. As part of a strong global portfolio that serves the global tech community through world-class events, media, research and networking activities, we are excited to extend this network to more customers and key stakeholders across the region to build and grow the largest festival of Tech in Asia, now and in years to come."

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

