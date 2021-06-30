Connected Vaccination Management Platform for Construction and Film/TV Production Industries

Tento Applied Sciences and IHP Safety partner to improve personnel safety with a confidential, secure, and fully integrated COVID diagnostics system

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occupational health and safety specialists, IHP Safety is extending the Tento Applied Science connected data management and exchange platform to the Construction and Film/TV Production sectors, responding to employers' need for a confidential, secure, and verifiable vaccination management system for employees.

The Tento platform streamlines the verification and authentication of workers' health credentials while ensuring that the user's data is fully anonymised and secure. The system offers workforce protection and business continuity by minimising COVID-19 cases within an organisation, protecting the employees and regulating project and financial risks caused by delays.

IHP Safety's Founder & CEO, Daniel Letizia, commented: "We are excited about the partnership between Tento AS and IHP Safety. The first time I saw Tento's capabilities, it felt like the future was punching me in the face. The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in an accelerated, new need and acceptance for portable, digital health credentials. This new world requires far more than the verification of being healthy. It requires balancing the control of our most personal, private information, with the ability to move through daily life, access points and security checks in a seamless, touch-less experience. Tento Applied Sciences' ability to control personal information, report test results directly through the app, scale and accept other digital wallets makes it the ultimate solution to this new world and enables us to provide our clients with superior services."

Mark Shaw, CEO at Tento Applied Sciences, commented: "Digitisation is allowing individuals to take control of their health data. In the continuing fight to get back to normality in this Covid world, IHP and Tento have partnered to enable businesses and organisations to open up their work or event environments with a secure and flexible digital wallet and supporting access systems. The health and safety of your people are at the centre of what we do, and the combination of IHP's safety and testing expertise and experience with Tento's World Class secure technology gives any organisation the capability to provide that safety."

A confidential solution that protects staff & contractors

Tento Link offers six comprehensive solutions, including COVID-19 Test Administration, Business Continuity, Vaccine Management, Connected RESTful Lab APIs, Automated Results Reporting, and a Connected Data Wallet, to give greater business oversight, monitoring, reporting and administration.

With its digital check-in/access management system, companies can create zonal areas and meet the requirement of regulators in their respective industries. This reduces the risk of disruption to filming and enables production staff in the film industry to work seamlessly across multiple sets and stages within studios. And it allows the construction industry to provide a safe workspace to manage the health and safety of their employees and third-party contractors securely and confidentially across multiple sites.

The connected diagnostics system reports COVID testing, performs contact tracing, provides vaccine status and is a test/vaccine management system. It instantly notifies an employee of their results and securely delivers the medical certificates to the user via their Tento Wallet smartphone app.

The Tento Link Authenticator (used by a site manager or security manager) verifies the medical test certificate presented by an individual from their Tento Wallet app. The authenticator will confirm that the test result is as it should be and belongs to the user showing it, ensuring the reduction of transmission on the site.

User-friendly, ultra-secure, highly scalable

IHP Safety chose Tento Applied Sciences as its partner as its system is user-friendly, ultra-secure, highly scalable and facilitates compliance with regulations and standards of practice relating to COVID-19. The system empowers IHP Safety's clients by providing them with analytics at a local and enterprise level, helping enforce their health policy and vaccination strategy by minimising Covid-19 cases within the organisation.

Tento Applied Science's cloud-based data infrastructure is highly flexible and designed for a high level of data interoperability at provincial, national and global levels. This proven authentication system will significantly benefit staff safety and standards of care for individuals in all types of businesses and industries.

Tento Applied Sciences' Founder & Chief Innovation Officer Adam Palmer commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Dan and the team at IHP Safety. Our partnership will enable businesses and their teams to action safety improvements that positively affect staff care and public safety. Digital health technology solutions are becoming increasingly important as the world adjusts to living with COVID-19 and beyond. One of the biggest challenges facing the industry is trust in the solution providers who manage data. It's important that personal data is squarely in the owner's hands and that health technology providers build solutions that allow for self-sovereign identity. This is where Tento Applied Sciences can play a vital role in the secure and controlled transfer of personal health information between multiple parties. We provide the technology that is enabling us to move forward with one common goal of putting everyone in charge of their data."

For further information, go to the Tento Applied Sciences website at www.tentoas.com

About Tento Applied Sciences

Tento Applied Sciences is a global data systems company supplying digital identity and document management solutions to businesses and consumers.

Their data systems platform, called Tento Link, verifies personal identity, automates data management processes, distributes verified digital health documents, and provides automated data reporting solutions.

The Tento platform is a pioneering solution designed to drive standards of excellence for employers, communities, laboratories, and Governments.

It comprises three components:

Tento Link – a connected data platform for managing, verifying, and issuing digital documents, medical tests, and data between approved stakeholders.

Tento Wallet – a permission-based digital wallet that uses AES-256 security that enables people to store and share personal details, including health tests, government IDs, work passes, tickets and more, in a decentralised manner.

Tento Authenticator – An application that enables organisations to determine entry conditions, verify credentials for employees/customers, and acts as an access control through contactless scanning and verification of identity.

The platform is creating a hugely positive network of groups across different sectors united in shared goals – creating efficient processes that simplify tasks and digitise business operations.

For more information, visit www.tentoas.com

About IHP Safety

IHP is a full-service safety consulting firm that responds to the needs of all industries (in particular, production and construction). We are focused on Covid-19 prevention, response, and risk mitigation.

For more information, visit https://www.ihpsafety.com/www.ihpsafety.com

