Connection and TechCrunch Launch Second Annual IT Superhero Awards

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is proud to announce the second annual IT Superhero Awards. Held in partnership with TechCrunch, the awards recognize hard-working IT professionals whose heroics have saved the day and helped move their teams forward in the face of daunting challenges. Nominations are due by August 31, 2022.

The awards program is open to IT professionals from organizations of all sizes and industries, spanning startups to large enterprises across all vertical markets. Winners will be announced at the IT Superhero Awards Show, held during TechCrunch Disrupt on October 20, 2022 in San Francisco, CA.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection said, "We are proud to host the IT Superhero Awards show again in 2022, and excited to build on last year’s incredible response from the IT community. The challenges of today’s IT professionals have never been more trying, or more relevant, as organizations increasingly rely on technology to drive transformation on so many levels. Hybrid workforce, cloud, and security continue to push the envelope and redefine what we ask of our technology professionals. As the IT Department’s IT Department, Connection celebrates the heroics of IT superheroes everywhere who work tirelessly to keep their teams connected, secure, and ahead of the competition.”

Recognizing the diverse and unique abilities of technology professionals everywhere, the IT Superhero Awards salute winners across 5 categories:

Best Team Leader (Leads to success, inspires others to greatness)

Best Rookie (A fresh IT pro who performs like a seasoned pro)

Best Catch (Made an amazing save, big or small, that averted disaster)

Best Superpower (Capable of performing astonishing feats, no matter the deadline)

Most Unshakeable (Always calm, patient, and focused in the face of IT chaos)

A grand-prize winner, chosen from the 5 category winners, will be named the Ultimate IT Superhero. Each winner will have the opportunity to recognize a charity of their choosing from a select group of IT and career development non-profit charitable organizations—and Connection will make a donation in their name. A $1,000 donation will be made to honor each of the category winners, and a $2,000 donation to honor the Ultimate IT Superhero. This year’s awards program benefits 3 deserving non-profits—Year Up, NPower, and Girls Who Code—selected by Connection employees as part of the company’s Connection Cares initiative.

"As one of the leading Tech conferences, we're excited to welcome the Connection team back onto our Disrupt Stage to announce the worthy winners of this year’s competition,” said Joey Hinson, Senior Director of Operations at TechCrunch. "The IT Superhero Awards provide an opportunity for anyone to nominate an IT professional and I look forward to helping Connection recognize the best of the best at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022.”

Nominations for the IT Superhero Awards must be submitted by August 31, 2022. Winners will receive their awards from Connection during TechCrunch Disrupt. To learn more about the awards program or to nominate deserving IT professionals, visit www.connection.com/ITsuperheroawards.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005068/en/