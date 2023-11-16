Connection Announces Winners of 2023 IT Superhero Awards

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced the winners of the third annual IT Superhero Awards during Connection’s Technology Summit.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection, announced the five winners of the individual category awards. The 2023 IT Superhero Award winners, chosen by a panel of four judges, are:

Best Team Leader —Johan Dowdy, Global Head of IT and IT Security, Asana

—Johan Dowdy, Global Head of IT and IT Security, Asana Best Rookie —Yeleng Lo, Service Desk Analyst, Impact Group

—Yeleng Lo, Service Desk Analyst, Impact Group Best Catch —Chris McCarty, IT Specialist, Core Civic

—Chris McCarty, IT Specialist, Core Civic Most Unshakeable —George Gewinner, Business Process Analyst, T-Mobile

—George Gewinner, Business Process Analyst, T-Mobile Best Superpower—Gino Brunetti, IT Technician, Yelp Inc.

Chosen from among the individual category winners, Johan Dowdy was also recognized by Jamal Khan as the 2023 Ultimate IT Superhero Award winner.

Accepting his award on stage at the Connection Technology Summit and commenting on what it means to be an IT Superhero, Johan Dowdy said, "I have such a great team that helps me and Asana be successful. They’re the ones who really do all the hard work. The way we approach IT support, customer service is our number one priority. To be a superhero means that you’re holding customer success above everything else and embodying that service-oriented mentality. It’s such a wonderful honor to be named the Ultimate IT Superhero. Thank you to Connection for this award, and for being a great company that always puts the customer first—it shows!”

"Now in our third year, the Connection IT Superhero Awards are an exciting opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible resourcefulness, innovation, and leadership found in IT departments across the country,” said Jamal Khan. "The hardworking professionals who do so much to keep our infrastructure online, data secure, and devices connected deserve to be honored as the champions they are. We are proud to shine a spotlight on this year’s IT Superhero award winners and their tremendous efforts to ‘calm the confusion of IT’ and inspire their colleagues to greatness. Congratulations to all of our winners and thank you to everyone who nominated a superhero for going above and beyond.”

This year’s judges included:

Patrick McGee, Director, Technology Support Services, St. Johns County School District, Ultimate IT Superhero Award winner for 2022

Ed Soo Hoo, Worldwide CTO - Global Accounts, Lenovo

Mark Taylor, Sr. Director, NA Commercial Sales Channel, AMD

Cam Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Connection

Connection is currently accepting nominations for the 2024 IT Superhero Awards. The contest is open to IT professionals nationwide. For contest details, dates, and eligibility requirements, please visit www.connection.com/ITSA.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116542541/en/