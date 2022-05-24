Connection Named Veeam Growth Partner of the Year

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today that it has been selected as the 2021 Growth Partner of the Year, North America, by Veeam® Software. The award recognizes Connection for demonstrating outstanding growth, technical proficiency across Veeam solutions, and proven success in solving customers’ backup, recovery, and data management challenges.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection said, "It’s an honor to be named Veeam Growth Partner of the Year. Our customers—faced with today’s exponential data growth—are always looking for faster, safer, more efficient ways of storing and managing their data. This award reflects Connection’s ability to design, build, and support modern data protection solutions that deliver on that need with exceptional performance and value. We will continue to invest in our partnerships and technical capabilities to help our customers transform their data into a competitive advantage.”

Award winners were announced during VeeamON 2022, the Modern Data Protection conference of the year, taking place in Las Vegas, NV from May 16–19. Veeam recognized partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, and continued product education.

"We are thrilled to recognize Connection as the Growth Partner of the Year, North America,” said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channels at Veeam. "Celebrating the remarkable achievements and success of our partners is ingrained in our DNA at Veeam, as we have been a 100-percent channel company since our founding in 2006. Connection’s commitment to deliver the most trusted Modern Data Protection solutions in the industry along with their product knowledge and expertise, make them a model Veeam partner. We congratulate and appreciate Connection for their dedication and service to our joint customers, and look forward to strengthening our partnership and momentum in 2022 as we work together to expand our product offerings.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

