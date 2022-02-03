Connections Health Solutions Expands Leadership Team

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the founder and national leader of immediate-access behavioral health crisis stabilization, announced additions to the leadership team and the board of directors to support the organization's growth initiatives.

"We are at a pivotal moment in our organization's history; we are recognized as a leader in the industry, we are poised for dramatic growth and the communities we serve are in need of help now more than ever as we continue to grapple with the pandemic's impact on mental health," said Colin LeClair, Chief Executive Officer, Connections Health Solutions. "All of the leaders joining the Connections Health Solutions team have experienced much success throughout their tenures in the behavioral health industry and I am confident that their partnership and steadfast focus on operations and people will further strengthen our momentum."

Operations

James Smith, most recently Chief Operating Officer for Meridien Behavioral Health, joins Connections Health Solutions as the organization's Chief Operating Officer. James will utilize his 15 years of experience in behavioral health focused on growth, process improvement, clinical program development system implementation and client services to support the team's strategic initiatives and provide operational guidance throughout expansion opportunities.

Matt Miller, most recently Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health at Magellan Healthcare, joins the organization as Chief Growth & Implementation Officer. In this capacity, he will lead the organization's business development and growth strategy. His 20 years of experience in the health care industry focusing on strategic planning and growth coupled with knowledge of operations, business development and provider delivery system transformation will be integral to the success of the organization.

Human Resources

Jane Lock, SPHR, SHRM, joins Connections Health Solutions as Chief People Officer from Constellation Behavioral Health. Jane's 20 years of human resources experience paired with her educational background, certification as a Workplace Investigator through the Institute of Workplace Investigations and proven success building and leading high performing teams has already proven extremely impactful to the organization.

Board of Directors

Connections Health Solutions' underlying mission, strong foundation and expansion initiatives are also attracting new board members. Recent board appointments include Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky, M.D., Managing Partner at Social Innovation Ventures and attending physician at Children's National Medical Center, and Dr. Prakash Patel, M.D., Lead Operating Executive at Growth Curve Capital.

Dr. Ostrovsky, former Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Medicaid program and co-founder of the software company Care at Hand, has served on several boards and committees dedicated to behavioral health, interoperability standards, quality measurement, and home and community-based services including the National Academies of Medicine, National Quality Forum, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and the Commonwealth Fund. Dr. Patel has 25 years of health leadership practice and a proven track record of driving strategy and operations to deliver growth; he is a former Anthem Executive Vice President and President of the Diversified Business Group. Before joining Anthem, Patel served as Chief Operating Officer of the GuideWell Enterprise and Florida Blue and President of GuideWell Health; he also held executive roles with Magellan Health Services, Internet Healthcare Group, and Scheer & Company.

"As we continue on our journey and prepare to scale it's imperative that we have the right team members in place, to work together to grow the organization appropriately, efficiently and effectively for our patients, our partners and the communities we serve," said LeClair.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the pioneer of 24/7 immediate access to comprehensive behavioral health care. Connections operates the two largest behavioral health facilities in the nation and provides a range of crisis and outpatient services to help people with mental health and substance use diagnoses achieve stability in the least restrictive setting. Connections' model has demonstrated quality and cost savings outcomes, including significant reduction of hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com and reach out to partnerships@connectionshs.com.

