Connective Health Announces the Completion of its Seed Funding Round

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connective Health, an interoperability platform with clinical grade summaries and predictive insights that enable more integrated care between primary and specialty care, today announced the completion of its seed funding round. The financing was led by prominent healthcare IT investor Activate Venture Partners with participation from Diagram Collective. Todd Peitri, a Managing Partner of Activate Venture Partners, will join Connective Health's Board of Directors.

Today physicians are missing a third of their patient's health record, which is an impediment to achieving better health outcomes. Connective Health solves this problem by delivering a "one pager" care summary based on aggregated, de-duplicated and cleaned EHR-data and other supplemental sources for every patient a provider sees. In addition, for more complex patients, Connective Health highlights referral options, identifies gaps in care and uses predictive analytics to flag risk areas such as undiagnosed depression. The service is delivered just-in-time into the physician's EHR workflow to support patient care.

"After decades of progress, healthcare data is more available than ever, however it is still not made meaningful," explained Ryan Hess, cofounder and CEO of Connective Health. "Connective Health's vision is to ensure every clinician understands the story of every patient in 30 seconds, with treatment support options at their fingertips. This has historically been a missing step in achieving better outcomes at a lower cost."

"Connective Health is not only building a complete clinical picture of every patient, they have designed a product that clinicians finally love to use and measurably impacts health outcomes," says Todd Peitri, Connective Health's board member and lead investor. "The founding team has paired deep expertise in data interoperability with a team of clinical experts. The result is a world class new service for clinicians."

With the funding, Connective Health will bolster its market footprint among primary and specialty care providers, while furthering collaboration with at-risk organizations such as accountable care organizations and health plans. The company will also expand its Boston, MA office and hire new engineering and operations team members.

About Connective Health

Connective Health builds upon recent advances in data interoperability by finally making clinical data meaningful to the clinician. The service enables more integrated care by providing a complete clinical picture across the patient's care team as well as predictive insights and care collaboration tools. Today, Connective Health's technology is used by at-risk primary and specialty care providers as well as accountable care organizations to drive better health outcomes at a lower cost. The company was founded by a veteran team of healthcare interoperability innovators. It is based in Boston, MA. To learn more, visit www.connectivehealth.io.

