Connectrac® To Showcase New Flex™ Raceway and Best of NeoCon Silver Award at NeoCon

DALLAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectrac, creators of best-in-class solutions for distributing power and data communications connectivity throughout commercial interior spaces, will showcase its new Flex raceway products at NeoCon, booth #7-10050 from June 10-12 in Chicago. Connectrac Flex is the 2019 Best of NeoCon Silver Award Winner in the Architectural Products category and The Innovation in Excellence Award Winner in the Technology-Integrated Solutions category.

Discover movable power with Connectrac Flex! There has never been a smarter, more flexible solution for power/data distribution in a commercial interior space…until now. Connectrac's NEW patented Flex systems provide robust floor-based power distribution throughout any space via an invisible ultra-low-profile assembly that easily installs any time during the life of a space. Flex solves all interior power and connectivity issues: it is simple and quick to install; provides the agility to rapidly change any space and offers all the power and data capacity needed for interior environments. With Flex, changes to furniture, power and data are easily accommodated. Flex is the new paradigm for power and data infrastructure.

"With Flex, we have revolutionized the category we invented 14 years ago—true floor-based power/ data distribution. Flex allows designers and facility planners to create commercial spaces that can be reconfigured instantly without having to worry about how to adapt power to the new layout. It's so simple, Flex allows any end user to make changes to device locations with nothing more than a screwdriver," said Clint Strong, CEO, Connectrac.

Connectrac Flex provides invisible, under-carpet pre-wired pathways and movable power connections throughout a space. There's never been a better way to provide the agility needed for power and communications access in commercial spaces! Connectrac Flex is scheduled to launch November 2019.

"We're grateful to all of the Connectrac users we've worked with over the years who have helped inform this radically different power and data distribution system. We know they'll be very happy with what we've created for them. Flex gives them the agility they need today," said Strong.

Dallas, Texas-based Connectrac, founded in 2005, provides best-in-class solutions for distributing power and communications connectivity throughout commercial spaces via its unique floor-based systems. Unlike core drills and concrete trenching, Connectrac can go anywhere. There's never been a better way to provide the agility needed for power and communications access in commercial spaces—open offices, classrooms, airports, libraries, conference rooms and more. Quick to install and change without disruption. Any space. Any building. Any time. To learn more, visit connectracflex.com.

