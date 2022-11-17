CONNEQT Pulse Selected as CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree

World's first at-home, customizable blood pressure monitor recognized as part of the distinguished Consumer Technology Association award

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONNEQT, a subsidiary of global health technology company CardieX Limited focused on cardiovascular disease, today announces its new upcoming arterial health monitor, the CONNEQT Pulse (Pulse), has been selected as a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 Innovation Award Honoree.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Recognized in the digital health category, Pulse's innovative design and engineering features scored highly across the evaluation criteria, leading to the selection. The honor comes as CONNEQT prepares for its official debut of the Pulse at CES in January, 2023 where the device will be on display for the first time.

Upon its release in early 2023 pending FDA clearance, Pulse will be the first complete arterial health monitor to incorporate CardieX's SphygmoCor® technology in a device for general health care professionals and patients. SphygmoCor has been used in hospitals, research institutions, and clinical trials for decades, and now with the Pulse that same technology will be available for use in decentralized clinical trials, remote patient monitoring, and home use. SphygmoCor non-invasively measures central aortic waveforms, enabling deep insights into key arterial health indicators like central blood pressure (the blood pressure at your heart), arterial stiffness, central pulse pressures, and other proprietary vascular health parameters.

"We developed the Pulse to enable wide access to advanced arterial health insights for an expanded range of clinical applications and in order that we could have maximum impact on the world's greatest health disorders. To see that recognition publicly from such an esteemed award like the CES Innovation Awards is truly an honor," CONNEQT CEO Craig Cooper said. "We're changing lives because of this device. My own personal health experiences at a young age led to my passion to bring to market solutions that help others with their health, and it's extremely humbling to be rewarded for the work our entire team has put in at this early stage of our product release."

For patients, the Pulse syncs with the CONNEQT app, giving them easy-to-access insights into their arterial health. For physicians, Pulse syncs with a Patient Management Portal, allowing them to remotely manage and monitor patients through a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant digital platform. Both clinicians and patients can customize and prioritize which parameters patients see on the Pulse through the app, meaning they can personalize screens and device features based on their specific health conditions. For example, a patient at risk for Alzheimer's may wish to prioritize the display of central pulse pressure and arterial stiffness - key indicators of brain health. The ability to personalize features like this is a world's-first in a blood pressure device.

The Pulse will be a game changer for a wide range of patients. Aging adults who like to keep track of their arterial health will have access to advanced metrics without having to leave the house to see their doctor. Athletes will be able to understand more about their heart health than the typical resting heart rate and heart rate variability measurements many other wearables provide. And young, healthy individuals who typically don't track their heart health can easily see detailed insights and have a deeper understanding of their body's overall health.

Pulse also enables advanced arterial health insights for remote patient monitoring, and deep clinical insights for decentralized clinical trials - with features not available in standard blood pressure monitors.

The device is currently under FDA review and is tentatively scheduled to be released in January 2023. To keep up-to-date on the Pulse's availability, please visit conneqthealth.com.

To stay up-to-date on the launch and availability of the Pulse, sign up for alerts at conneqthealth.com. If you are attending the upcoming CES tradeshow in January 2023, you can find Pulse and the CONNEQT team at booth 8143 in the Digital Health space.

Disclaimer: The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

