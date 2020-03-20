Connex helps retailers manage thousands of closed stores

IRVING, Texas, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connex, the multi-site facilities network, formerly known as PRSM association, is helping retailers closing thousands of stores by providing guidance in how to protect store assets and the public.

In recent years, according to an extensive facilities management (FM) industry study conducted by Connex, the average retailer closed only 17 store locations annually. In the last month at least 110 retailers have closed thousands of locations. These locations are commonly referred to as "dark stores."

Top Dark Store Challenges for Retailers



Security

Systems management (HVAC, water, electric)

Exterior maintenance and landscaping

Ongoing site assessment

"Connex is here to help FMs manage dark stores," said Bill Yanek, Connex CEO. "We have the specialized resources and connections with the suppliers multi-site FMs need to manage dark stores or other closed properties.

We will host a live, online broadcast, Monday, March 23 at 1 P.M. CDT to address dark store management. Tuesday's show will discuss security for dark stores. On Wednesday we will tackle cleaning issues created by COVID-19" said Yanek.

Connex has also developed a store shutdown list for facilities managers to use when closing stores as well as two online communities. In the first community, any Connex member can share information, ask questions and get advice. The second community is reserved for multi-site retail facilities managers only to provide a private community to ask for recommendations from other retailers on how to best battle the virus.

The association has also created a news and resources page dedicated specifically to facilities management news about the coronavirus.

More than 650 supplier companies are Connex members, along with 350 leading retail, entertainment, healthcare and financial companies.

Connex is the leading membership organization for multi-site facilities managers and supplier professionals. Established in 1995, and based in Irving, TX, Connex empowers facilities management professionals with events, best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships. Members depend upon Connex to help them achieve greater success and a competitive advantage through quality programs and resources. For more information visit http://www.connexfm.com.

