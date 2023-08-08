|
08.08.2023 16:00:00
Connexions Launches New Promotional Website Showcasing Modernized Brand and Cutting-Edge Appraisal Management Software Features
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, a leading provider of innovative appraisal management software, announced the launch of its new promotional website, aimed at elevating the brand's image and highlighting the extensive range of features and benefits offered by its cutting-edge platform. The website serves to showcase the actual platform, which is accessible to clients via unique URLs and is equipped with a protected database that offers full capability of adding internal users, appraiser and PDC (Property Data Collector) panels, and fully customizable settings.
The freshly unveiled website highlights Connexions' dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technology for companies in the mortgage industry, ensuring a seamless and efficient appraisal management experience. Users can leverage a host of features that streamline appraisal workflows and foster collaboration between appraisers, lenders, and appraisal management companies.
Key features and benefits of the Connexions platform highlighted on the new website include:
Tom McCormick, President & CEO at Connexions, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "Our new website represents an exciting chapter in Connexions' journey. With a refreshed brand image and an emphasis on the platform's advanced features, we are confident that our innovative appraisal management software will empower mortgage professionals and elevate their valuation processes to new heights."
For more information and to explore Connexions' innovative appraisal management platform, visit the website at www.connexionssoftware.com.
Connexions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies to achieve a faster and more efficient real estate valuation experience. Connexions is committed to revolutionizing the real estate industry through technology-driven solutions and is backed by The Nationwide Group (TNG) — a pioneer of outsourced financial services software and leading appraisal management company.
