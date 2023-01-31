Conn's HomePlus Expands into Atlanta Metro

The specialty home retailer brings a wide array of national brand products, next-day white glove delivery and personalized payment options to local customers with its third location in the state.

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) continues to expand its presence in Georgia with the opening of a new location in Fayetteville. Located in Fayette Pavilion at 123 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville, Georgia the new 23,000 square foot location opened on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Conn's HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, offers a wide selection of home goods including appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, and home office products from national brands such as G.E., LG, Samsung, and more. Rather than waiting weeks for their purchases, customers can enjoy Conn's next-day white glove delivery service, available for all in-stock items throughout the store. Through a personalized selection of payment options, including flexible in-house financing, Conn's strives to help all customers create a home they love.

This new Georgia location brings the retailer's total number of stores to 168 locations across 15 states. With the store opening bringing more than a dozen new jobs to the local Fayetteville community, the brand now employs more than 3,500 employees.

"We are pleased to grow our presence in Georgia, and we are excited to enter the greater Atlanta market. We look forward to providing a wide selection of high-quality home products and accessible financing solutions to all customers in the Fayetteville community," said Norm Miller, Interim President, and CEO of Conn's HomePlus.

Customers shopping at any store in Georgia and at the new Fayetteville store can find personalized payment options on name-brand home goods like LG, Samsung, GE, SONY, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, and exclusive furniture brands like Villa Hill and, and mattress brands, such as Dreamspot. For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 165 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 3,500 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

