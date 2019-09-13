Conn's HomePlus Opens New Distribution Center in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), the Houston-based specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances, and consumer electronics, announces the opening of the 656,658-square-foot, multistate logistics distribution center in Houston, establishing more advanced infrastructure as part of the company's overall growth and development plan.

The new distribution center will serve a greater number of stores, increasing support from 20 to 45, creating a footprint for future growth and positively impacting customer service and satisfaction. Existing warehouses and service centers in the greater Houston area will be consolidated into this new building, which will be a multi-functional facility serving as a warehouse, distribution center, office, clearance center and product pickup facility.

"This new distribution center will allow us to streamline our efforts and better serve our customers throughout the surrounding Houston area," said Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman and CEO. "Building on this momentum, Conn's HomePlus is committed to continued economic growth and expansion throughout our great home state of Texas."

In 2019, Conn's HomePlus has opened six showrooms in Texas, with plans to open an additional three in the state through the end of the year. Conn's HomePlus currently employs approximately 3,100 employees in Texas and operates 133 retail locations across 14 states.

Offering a unique alternative for affordable home goods shopping, Conn's HomePlus™ showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 130+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

