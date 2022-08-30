Conns Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Conns Inc. (CONN) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.12 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Conns Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $346.63 million from $418.38 million last year.

Conns Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.12 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.09 -Revenue (Q2): $346.63 Mln vs. $418.38 Mln last year.