ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
|
01.02.2026 20:45:00
ConocoPhillips and Trump's Venezuela Play: Is This a Hidden Catalyst or Just More Noise for Investors?
The bullish case for oil stocks received a significant boost earlier this month when U.S. forces captured the now former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, sparking hope that the petroleum-rich country will eventually be open to Western oil majors.Count ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) among the domestic oil equities in rally mode to start 2026. January isn't over yet, but this stock is higher by more than 8%. How much, if any, of that move is attributable to Venezuela is up for debate.Regime change is afoot in Venezuela, but that's not a primary catalyst for shares of ConocoPhillips. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
