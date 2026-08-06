ConocoPhillips Appoints Andy O'Brien To Succeed Ryan Lance As CEO, Names Konnie Haynes-Welsh CFO

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP), the Houston-based oil and gas producer, on Thursday named Chief Financial Officer Andy O'Brien as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding longtime CEO Ryan Lance.

O'Brien will take over on September 1, 2026.

Lance, who has led ConocoPhillips since 2012, will retire as President and CEO and assume a transitional role as executive chair of the board.

In a separate move, Konnie Haynes-Welsh, currently Vice President of finance and controller, was named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, also effective September 1.

O'Brien, who joined Conoco in 1997, has held finance, strategy and operating roles across the company. He was named to the executive leadership team in 2022 and most recently oversaw finance, corporate strategy, commercial, LNG, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions.

Haynes-Welsh joined ConocoPhillips in 2012 and has held finance and strategy roles including treasurer. Before that, she had worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Mariner Energy.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of ConocoPhillips were up 1.31 percent, changing hands at $116.56, after closing Wednesday's regular session 2.46 percent lower.