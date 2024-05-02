|
02.05.2024 22:28:30
ConocoPhillips Q1 Falls Short of Estimates
Global energy producer ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) disclosed its first-quarter results on Thursday, May 2. The oil and gas titan's adjusted EPS at $2.03 barely missed the analyst estimate of $2.04. Adjusted EPS was also down year over year. Despite this, the company demonstrated solid operational performance with an uptick in production volumes, alongside sustained efforts to boost shareholder value through significant capital return mechanisms.Data source: Company results from company. Analyst estimates from FactSet. YOY = Year over year. MBOED = Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
