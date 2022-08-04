ConocoPhillips Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.15 billion, or $3.96 per share. This compares with $2.09 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $5.09 billion or $3.91 per share for the period.

ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.15 Bln. vs. $2.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.96 vs. $1.55 last year.