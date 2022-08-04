|
04.08.2022 13:17:02
ConocoPhillips Reports Climb In Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $5.15 billion, or $3.96 per share. This compares with $2.09 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $5.09 billion or $3.91 per share for the period.
ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $5.15 Bln. vs. $2.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.96 vs. $1.55 last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!