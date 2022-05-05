|
05.05.2022 13:33:44
ConocoPhillips Updates FY22 Production View; Lifts 2022 Returns Of Capital; Declares Dividend
(RTTNews) - ConocoPhillips (COP) Thursday said it expects second-quarter production to be 1.67 to 1.73 million barrels of oil equivalent per day or MMBOED, reflecting the impacts of seasonal turnarounds planned in Europe and Canada as well as weather impacts experienced during April in the Bakken.
The company's full-year production is now expected to be around 1.76 MMBOED, reflecting a net reduction of approximately 25 MBOED from acquisitions and dispositions closed as of May 5, 2022.
The company previously expected 2022 production of 1.8 MMBOED.
Further, ConocoPhillips announced a $2 billion increase in expected 2022 returns of capital to $10 billion.
The company announced a quarterly ordinary dividend of 46 cents per share, payable June 1, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17. In addition, the company announced a third-quarter variable return of cash or VROC of 70 cents per share, payable July 15, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 28.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ConocoPhillipsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ConocoPhillipsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ConocoPhillips
|98,30
|0,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: ATX stabil - DAX verliert - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart kaum verändert. Auch der DAX verliert am Freitag erneut. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.