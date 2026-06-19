ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
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19.06.2026 16:12:59
ConocoPhillips vs. Viper Energy: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The energy landscape in 2026 presents a choice between massive global scale and targeted regional growth. Choosing between ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) depends on your preference for diversification or specialization.ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s largest independent explorers, while Viper Energy focuses on mineral and royalty interests. Both companies benefit from robust production in the Permian Basin, but they navigate the market with very different business structures and capital requirements.ConocoPhillips sells oil and natural gas to global markets, utilizing diverse partnerships and long-term contracts. Key strategic partners include QatarEnergy and Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL), with significant activity in Norway, Canada, and the United States. As global markets transition, many investors are also watching renewable energy stocks to balance their exposure to fossil fuels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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