Conor Completes Lease with E-Commerce Retailer at Last Mile Logistics Center I-55 in Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conor Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce a full-building lease with one of the world's largest e-commerce retailers at Last Mile Logistics Center I-55 in Chicago.

Conveniently located on the corner of 51st Street and St. Louis Avenue, the tenant will use the development as a last mile e-commerce distribution facility, serving residents in Chicago and the surrounding areas. This is the second development in the Chicago area that the customer has leased from Conor this year.

"Last Mile Logistics Center was designed for e-commerce fulfillment with an in-city location of significant scale, a high-throughput design, proximity to I-55 and immediate access to the Chicago residential population," shared Brian Quigley, Executive Vice President at Conor. "It's next to impossible to find an industrial-zoned site of this size in the city of Chicago, making this an irreplaceable link in the Chicago e-commerce supply chain."

Last Mile Logistics Center provides direct access to over 5.2 million people within a 30-minute drive and a quality labor force of over 4.2 million people. Additionally, this project will create 600 high quality, full-time jobs for residents of the 14th Ward on the south side of Chicago. The development offers a Class 6B real estate tax incentive and is within close proximity of multiple intermodals, including the BNSF Corwith, CSX, Norfolk Southern and Chicago Belt Railway.

Positioned on 19.5 acres of land, this 316,550-square-foot facility features 55 truck dock positions, 4 drive in doors, 74 trailer stalls, a 60' deep speed bay and 50' x 52' bays.

Larry Goldwasser, Colin Green, Matthew Cowie and Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield represented Conor in the lease transaction.

