Conserva Irrigation Launches CareerTech Academy to Train Young Technicians

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conserva Irrigation® successfully launched Conserva CareerTech Academy last month with its inaugural training and boot camp in Sarasota, FL. "The creation and launch of Conserva CareerTech Academy is an integral part of our growth strategy for 2020 and beyond. With unemployment near its lowest in nearly eleven years and semi-skilled labor in high demand by employers, we had to dig deep and develop an irrigation industry feeder and training machine," said Russ Jundt, Founder and Brand Leader at Conserva.

The intent of the program is to source good candidates for the system. Ideal candidates are young men and women with little or no irrigation experience, have decided not to attend college or go into the military, have a strong desire to work outdoors, and are somewhat mechanically inclined. Once they apply online they will go through a series of interviews to discern if they are a good fit. The local market franchise owners ultimately make the decision of whom to hire and enroll in the program.

The Academy is a four week program led by Conserva's own Jay Gray, an IA certified and 30-year accredited member, holding the CIC, CIT, CID, CLIA, and CLWM certifications. The Academy consists of field, classroom and online study, which prepares the cadets for a rewarding career as a technician. Jay states that, "I am extremely excited to work with these incredible young men and women as they enter an industry that is very near and dear to my heart. It is refreshing and rewarding to see their eyes light up as they learn the idiosyncrasies of an irrigation system."

Conserva plans on conducting five to seven academies per year, primarily at its headquarters in Richmond, VA. Each boot camp has 12-16 cadets whom are immediately employed by their hiring franchise location.

