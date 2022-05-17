Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.05.2022 11:35:00
Consider This Retirement Account if You're Early in Your Career
When it comes to retirement accounts, your three primary options are the 401(k), the Roth IRA, and the traditional IRA. A 401(k) plan is the most common because it's offered through many employers, but ideally, it shouldn't be your only retirement account. A 401(k) is good because you contribute pre-tax money and it lowers your taxable income for the year, but there are some limitations.Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs are not tied to an employer and must be opened on your own. For tax year 2022, the maximum IRA contribution for both accounts combined is $6,000 ($7,000 if you're 50 or older) and is done with after-tax money. They each have their own pros and cons, but there is one key thing to help you determine which one you should be using: Taxes. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CAREER CO. LTD.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CAREER CO. LTD.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CAREER CO. LTD.
|321,00
|-7,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung trotz Inflationssorgen: Dow stärker -- ATX und DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asien letztlich mit Kursgewinnen - Kursfeuerwerk in Hongkong
Die US-Börsen erholen sich am Dienstag etwas von ihren jüngsten Verlusten. Der Dienstagshandel am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zieht deutlich an. In Fernost ging es an den Aktienmärkten nach oben.