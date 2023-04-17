|
Consider This Undervalued Pharma Giant Before Its Blockbuster Deal Closes
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to blockbuster mergers and acquisitions, as a party in a few of Wall Street's largest-ever deals. It has another in the works: a $43 billion pending deal to acquire oncology company Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN).However, Pfizer's stock is still suffering a bit of a post-pandemic hangover. The stock is down 22% over the past year as revenue fades from its COVID-19 vaccine, a lucrative business over these past couple of years.But don't sleep on this longtime pharmaceutical stock: Shares are attractive today, and the addition of Seagen will upgrade them to strong-buy status. Here's what makes Pfizer so attractive in light of this potential deal.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
