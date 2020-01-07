Considering Egg Freezing or Donor Egg Treatment? Shady Grove Fertility Invites Those Interested in Family Building Options to Attend Physician-Hosted Events this January

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For women interested in either preserving their fertility through egg freezing, or couples or individuals seeking donor egg treatment as a family building option, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) will host four live, educational events this January, continuing their commitment to reach and teach the community about available family planning options.

"Since more and more women are waiting longer to have children, the goal of our egg freezing events is to raise awareness about the advantages of egg freezing, and to remind women of the impact that age has on fertility. Not only does our fertility potential decline as we age, but the potential for miscarriages increases as well," says Anate Brauer, M.D., who will host an Egg Freezing Seminar on Thursday, January 16 at 6:00 p.m., where attendees will be entered into a raffle and one lucky attendee will receive $1,000 off a future egg freezing treatment cycle at SGF New York. "On the other hand, donor egg treatment is an option for those women who can carry a child but are unable to use their own eggs for conception. It's a path around infertility that has seen 8,000 SGF babies born, thus far." Dr. Brauer will also host a Donor Egg Seminar on Thursday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m. Attendees will receive a complimentary physician consult and one lucky attendee will receive $1,000 off a future donor egg treatment at SGF New York. Both events are being held in SGF's Manhattan office in New York, NY.

Dr. Brauer is one of 13 physicians and experts who will host a live event this January where attendees will learn about the patient journey at SGF. January seminar and webinar topics include IVF, affording fertility care and what to expect under the care of a fertility specialist. All events conclude with a question and answer session, allowing attendees to get their questions answered by experts.

"Our events provide reliable and current information so attendees can take that next step of scheduling a fertility consultation," says Tomer Singer, M.D., who will be hosting a "What to Expect When You're Not Expecting" seminar in SGF's Manhattan office, on Tuesday, January 14, at 6:00 p.m. "Whether attending a live webinar online, or in-person at a seminar or fertility social, we want to make sure attendees walk away feeling informed and empowered." The fertility seminar is free and includes a complimentary physician consult that can be scheduled onsite.

While all SGF in-person and online events are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events.

January Egg Freezing Seminars

January 8 | Atlanta, GA | Natalie Stentz, M.D.

January 16 | New York, NY | Anate Brauer, M.D.

January 29 | Arlington, VA | Susan Strellec, PA-C

January Donor Egg Seminar

January 23 | New York, NY | Anate Brauer, M.D.

January "What to Expect When You're Not Expecting" Seminars

January 7 | Richmond, VA | Erika Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D.

January 8 | Leesburg, VA | Naveed Khan, M.D.

January 14 | New York, NY | Tomer Singer, M.D.

January 30 | Bel Air, MD | Wende Allen, PA-C

January 30 | Washington, D.C. | Sandy Li, M.D.

January Fertility Socials (informational drop-ins hosted in casual, public venues)

January 16 | Waldorf, MD | Sunita Kulshrestha, M.D. and Gladys Wilkins, PA-C

January 22 | Woodbridge, VA | Brad Swelstad, M.D. and Rosalie Gunson, CRNP

January Fertility Webinars

January 16 | Getting Started | Wende Allen, PA-C

January 22 | Financial | Jennifer Cockburn and Maria Patswald, SGF Financial Services Team Leaders

January 29 | IVF | Jason Bromer, M.D.

