Consilium Staffing Announces New Specialties And Expansion Of Territories And Digital Footprint

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, has announced it's now offering locum providers in neurology, general surgery, and internal medicine subspecialties, including cardiology and gastroenterology. In addition, Consilium has created full-scale teams exclusively focused on placing locum tenens physicians and practitioners in these specialties.

"The demand for locums providers continues to grow, and Consilium is dedicated to meeting the need," said Brent Burrows, Divisional Vice President & Partner for Consilium. "The pandemic has challenged us to expand our offerings, and Consilium continues to be flexible to best suit our clients and the providers they bring into their facilities."

Consilium's organizational structure includes creating teams of specialty-based and geographically-focused experts, which ensures clients work with professionals who have specific knowledge about the industry and area. As such, the company has also created a new Behavioral Health Midwest team to increase focus on the locum needs of states in the Midwest.

On the technological front, Consilium has expanded its digital footprint with the launch of a rebranded website and bot capabilities. These brand changes are designed to better reflect the way facilities and providers gain access to locum opportunities and engage with social media and custom content.

"Consilium is a dynamic company, and we pride ourselves on the ability to meet the evolving needs of patients around the nation," said Matt Baade, Executive Vice President for Consilium "To that end, we expect to introduce additional specialty line offerings in the near future to meet the needs of our clients."

