Consline AG: All-in-one Solution for Customer Insights Management - All Channels from Apps via Warranty Data to Social Media in One System

MUNICH, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consline AG extends its Customer Insights Management System (CIMS) to all customer feedback channels: Customer experiences from social media, apps, complaint/warranty cases, market research studies and other sources are presented within one system in a condensed and comparable way. Thus, all content is ready for user-friendly qualitative and quantitative insights analyses.

Within the CIMS, all formats (text, images, video) are transformed with a specific methodology developed by Consline into „4C Content" (Comparable, Categorized, Condensed, Countable; see diagram). Thus, all relevant information on a specific subject (e.g. driver assistance systems) can be examined from all perspectives of customer experiences and be used to improve products, services or marketing. This means that e.g. product managers do not have to request this information from different departments nor have to do their own analyses to make them comparable: Instead they can use all customer experiences with a certain product feature in an integrated format – even benchmarked with competitors.

The transformation of the original content is done with Artificial Intelligence and subsequent control by experienced employees. Thus, Consline ensures a high reliability of the information and an effective continuous machine learning.

The extended service offering is based on Consline's 20 years of experience as a pioneer in Internet Monitoring and system-based processing of qualitative information. The service range extensions and process optimizations take place in preparation of the launch of CIMS 6.0 with more than 30 new features and completely new user interface, which is planned for early 2020.

Consline AG (www.consline.com) is a continuous service provider for leading companies from sectors like automotive, pharma, retail and energy.

