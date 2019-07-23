ConsoliAds announces launch of "Publisher Day" after recent closure of $1M investment deal

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsoliAds, an intelligent, digital advertisement optimization platform that recently closed a USD 1 Million Series A investment deal led by 47 Ventures Investments, a Pakistan focused, international venture capital fund, has announced 'Publisher Day'.

In lieu of its expansion, ConsoliAds has organized knowledge intensive sessions on Aug. 1, 2019 at the 'ConsoliAds Publisher Day' – a high end networking event which will gather games and apps publishers under one roof from across Pakistan. APAC's fast growing ad platform plans to organize such events on a global level in future as well.

ConsoliAds' rapidly growing digital and mobile ad mediation platform has already arbitrated billions of ad impressions last quarter to ensure improved revenues for APAC region publishers and offer a more efficient promotion platform to developers of mobile applications, games and digital content in the region.

The new investment has allowed ConsoliAds to further strengthen its leadership position in the APAC market as well as allow the company to expand into other regions as well. The capital spend on its internal R&D will also increase for augmenting its automated ad mediation technology through use of machine learning.

"The partners at 47 Ventures Investments have a deep expertise in the digital/mobile ad tech space and we are excited to have them on board as we move towards global expansion," said Asad Mahmood, CEO ConsoliAds.

About ConsoliAds

ConsoliAds Pte Ltd. is an online ad mediation and digital content promotion platform service provider headquartered in Singapore and with development operations in Pakistan. The company has regional offices in Dubai as well.

The company offers apps/games/digital content publishers a complete online ad management solution to boost their revenues and promote their digital content and assets efficiently.

ConsoliAds was founded by three gaming industry veterans, Asad Mahmood, Usman Sheikh and Raheel Iqbal, with decades of combined experience in the mobile and apps development space as well as the ad tech industry. More at: http://consoliads.com

About 47 Ventures Investments

47 Ventures Investments is a leading international venture capital fund that primarily invests in Pakistan based or Pakistan origin high growth potential businesses that leverage technology for rapid scaling. ConsoliAds is the fifth investment of the fund in the region. More at: http://47.ventures

