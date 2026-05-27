Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
|
27.05.2026 07:30:15
CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2026 AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND
|
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The Board of Directors of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet Investments S.C.A. for the year ended 31 March 2026.
The announcement is available here: Company Announcement
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (‘Reinet Fund’), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2333868
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2333868 27-May-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Reinet Investments SCA
|
07:30
|CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2026 AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 31 MARCH 2026 (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|Disposal of shares in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|Disposal of shares in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (EQS Group)
|
23.01.26
|MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025 (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26
|NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025 (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|Reinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2025 available on reinet.com (EQS Group)